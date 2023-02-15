Keg Royalties Income Fund (KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:KEG.UN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.30. 1,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$14.52 and a 52-week high of C$17.00. The company has a market cap of C$185.07 million and a PE ratio of 38.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher Charles Woodward acquired 3,000 shares of Keg Royalties Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,400.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

