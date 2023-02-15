Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,099,400 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the January 15th total of 1,839,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KELTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS KELTF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.