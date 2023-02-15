Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,800 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 676,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

KPDCF remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Keppel DC REIT has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

