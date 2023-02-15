Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,200 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 170,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Kerry Group from €128.00 ($137.63) to €123.00 ($132.26) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAF remained flat at $92.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.15. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $121.81.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.