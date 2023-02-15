KeyCorp Comments on Haynes International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haynes International in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.35 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.20%.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $53.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $675.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $58.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Haynes International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 188.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 6.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Haynes International by 12.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $701,406. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Haynes International news, insider Bibber David Sean Van sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,406. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,006 shares of company stock worth $1,707,459. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

