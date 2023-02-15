KeyCorp Weighs in on Sonoco Products’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

