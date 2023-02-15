Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Update

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 564,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 15th total of 727,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Nomura raised shares of Kikkoman from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Kikkoman Price Performance

Shares of KIKOF stock remained flat at $50.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. Kikkoman has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

About Kikkoman

Kikkoman Corp. is a holding company which engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, Domestic Others, Overseas Foods-Manufacturing and Sales, and Overseas Foods-Wholesale. The Domestic Foods-Manufacturing and Sales segment manufactures and sells soy sauce, beverages, and alcoholic beverages.

