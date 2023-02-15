Kin Market Cap Reaches $10.50 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Kin has a market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $378,737.03 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00431055 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.90 or 0.28553871 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000169 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,207,205,857,150 tokens. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.
