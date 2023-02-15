Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.6 days.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.76. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average is $111.67. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $135.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KXSCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

