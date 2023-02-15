King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,665 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $326.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.44. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $479.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

