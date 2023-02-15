King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 41,007 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,007 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.27% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,287,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOOF. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

