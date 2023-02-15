King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 44,232 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,232 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Allstate were worth $32,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALL opened at $135.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average of $129.59. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $111.85 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.31.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.