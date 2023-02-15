King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $42,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BR opened at $144.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

