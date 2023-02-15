King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,784 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

GIS opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.