King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in S&P Global by 15,444.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in S&P Global by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,425,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,987,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,995,000 after purchasing an additional 310,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $364.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

