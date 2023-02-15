King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $8,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 81.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,783,082 shares in the company, valued at $420,973,120.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.70.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.52. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99 and a beta of 1.18.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Read More

