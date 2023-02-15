King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,389 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $36,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHW opened at $231.95 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zelman & Associates cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.53.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

