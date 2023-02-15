King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $22.39 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $22,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Linde by 7.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,003,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,739,000 after purchasing an additional 78,281 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $334.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.25. The company has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $347.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.