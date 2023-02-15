King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 909 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $213.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.19 and its 200 day moving average is $201.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

