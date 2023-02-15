Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CFO Sells $146,000.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kirby stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. 78,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,650. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $75.08.
Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $730.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following business segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum and black oil products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.
