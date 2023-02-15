Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Hits $835,145.38

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.50 million and $835,145.38 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00190808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00070632 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00064453 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

