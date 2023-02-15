Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.47 million and $807,693.77 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001213 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00194266 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00071875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00059074 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002127 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

