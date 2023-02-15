Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.67-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Kraft Heinz also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.67 to $2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.2 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,885,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,765. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.