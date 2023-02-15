Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Update

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the January 15th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, December 9th.
KRKNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,882. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.
