KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP decreased its position in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 2.13% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,831,000.

Get KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF alerts:

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBND traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266. KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $35.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.