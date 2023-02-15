Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Noble Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,473,000 after purchasing an additional 173,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,313,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after acquiring an additional 239,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 656,295 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,994,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.