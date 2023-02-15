Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up to $12.24

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $13.00. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 226,479 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNUT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CL King raised their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.90.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Krispy Kreme by 177.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,267,000 after buying an additional 2,714,348 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth approximately $30,789,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,320,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 170.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 745,480 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.