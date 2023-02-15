Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kubota Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,242. Kubota has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Kubota Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

See Also

