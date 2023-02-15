Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Update

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kubota Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 17,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,242. Kubota has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

