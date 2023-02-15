Kujira (KUJI) Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002848 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kujira has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $70.71 million and approximately $299,487.44 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.6586473 USD and is up 6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $364,616.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

