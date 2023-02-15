Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kutcho Copper Price Performance
Shares of Kutcho Copper stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,500. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
About Kutcho Copper
