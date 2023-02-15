Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the January 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Kutcho Copper Price Performance

Shares of Kutcho Copper stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,500. Kutcho Copper has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

About Kutcho Copper

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

