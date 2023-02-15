L3Harris Technologies (LHX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX):

2/1/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $219.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $278.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $264.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $244.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $260.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $219.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – L3Harris Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $258.00 to $264.00.

12/19/2022 – L3Harris Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $290.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $212.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

