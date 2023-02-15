Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.13

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 6001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Landstar Trading Down 4.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
