Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 517.0 days.

Legrand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF remained flat at $87.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Legrand has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $101.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.16.

About Legrand

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

