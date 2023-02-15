Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 517.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF remained flat at $87.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Legrand has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $101.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.16.
