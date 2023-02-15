Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Short Interest Update

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the January 15th total of 9,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,964,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,295,000 after buying an additional 91,639 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,123,000 after purchasing an additional 415,350 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of Lennar stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

