Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,126,600 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 2,440,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,466.6 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LNNGF remained flat at $9.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.24. Li Ning has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.52.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

