Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Update

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 378,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 76.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USA remained flat at $6.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 551,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

