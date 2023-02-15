Lido Staked ETH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.25 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,527.35 or 0.06901751 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $5.33 billion and $12.25 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,109,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,099,576.69574664 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,482.382171 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $22,742,410.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

