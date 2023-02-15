Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Update

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 177,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.
NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,373. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.
Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.
