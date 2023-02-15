Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Short Interest Update

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 177,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ LCUT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,373. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.