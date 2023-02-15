Linear Reaches Market Cap of $72.36 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $72.36 million and $1.64 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear launched on September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

