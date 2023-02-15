Lisa Delfini Sells 8,474 Shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) CFO Lisa Delfini sold 8,474 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $20,761.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at $57,178.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Trevi Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 67,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,423. The company has a market capitalization of $153.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.70. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $4.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

