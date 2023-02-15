Litecoin Cash One Day Volume Reaches $237.47 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.49 million and $237.47 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 776,718,637 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 776,662,012.4584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0033471 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $110.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.