Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.07% of Lithium Americas worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. 798,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Lithium Americas

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.