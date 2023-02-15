Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Short Interest Update

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.87. 42,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,110. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $281.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,053.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total value of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

