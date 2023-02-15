Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.28 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Livent’s revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Livent updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Livent Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE LTHM opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Livent has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Livent Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Livent by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Livent by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,958,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,240,000 after purchasing an additional 267,738 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

