LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.85. 8,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 18,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

