Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Short Interest Update

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LZAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 700 to CHF 580 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $701.40.

LZAGY stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70.

Lonza Group AG is engaged in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare, and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, Capsule and Health Ingredients, and Corporate. The Biologics segment serves as contract development and manufacturing partner for biopharmaceuticals, catering customers for all clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle.

