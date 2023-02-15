LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. LooksRare has a market cap of $133.83 million and $69.49 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LooksRare has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

