Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Decreased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $213.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $238.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

