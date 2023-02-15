LUKSO (LYXe) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $164.62 Million

LUKSO (LYXe) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. LUKSO has a market cap of $164.62 million and $1.92 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for $11.01 or 0.00048426 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LUKSO has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00428779 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,451.54 or 0.28398979 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000159 BTC.
LUKSO Profile
LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
