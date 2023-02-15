Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,062,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 43,055 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $296,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.09. 79,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,309. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.60. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

